Richa Ghosh scripted history as she slammed an explosive 94 off 77 deliveries during the Women's ODI World Cup match against South Africa on Thursday. Richa looked in sublime form and this was the highest run by a cricketer at No. 8 or below in a ODI World Cup match - both among men and women. When it comes to Women's World Cups, the record belonged to India's Pooja Vastrakar who scored 67 runs against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui in 2022. Overall, Richa surpassed Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile who slammed 92 runs during the 2019 Men's ODI World Cup clash against West Indies.

Richa is the first Indian cricketer to post an 80-plus score in a ODI World Cup match at No. 8 or below. Ravindra Jadeja came the closest as the all-rounder scored 77 against New Zealand in 2019.

Coming to the match, Nadine de Klerk hit 84 not out off 54 balls as South Africa stunned hosts India by three wickets at the Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

De Klerk, whose total included five sixes and eight fours, put on vital lower-order partnerships after skipper Laura Wolvaardt hit 70 off 111 balls as South Africa scored 252-7 in 48.5 overs.

That was in reply to India's 251 all out in 49.5 overs. De Klerk took 2-52 and Chloe Tyron picked 3-32 in ten overs as the Women in Blue were down to 102-6 at one stage.

Richa Ghosh's 94 off 77 balls - including four sixes and 11 fours - helped take India to a competitive total before the Proteas registered a winning chase.

It was South Africa's second straight win, and they are now fourth in the standings with two wins from three games. The Proteas next play Bangladesh at the same venue on Monday.

India is still third - with two wins from three games. They next take on defending champion Australia on Sunday, also at the same venue.

New Zealand takes on Bangladesh in Guwahati on Friday.

South Africa opted to field after Wolvaardt won a rain-delayed toss.

(With AP inputs)