The Asia Cup 2025 is not too far away, and despite political tension, we are set to have a contest between India and Pakistan. In fact, if both teams reach the final of the tournament, they'll square off as many as three times in the space of 14 days. Legendary former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has reflected on the impending India-Pakistan encounter, stating that he would like to see fans of both nations be "disciplined". Akram also expressed his wish to see the two nations play Test cricket against each other in the future.

"I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line," said Akram, in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport.

"If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans," Akram stated.

While India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series against each other since 2013, the two nations regularly clash in multi-nation tournaments like World Cups or the Asia Cup. Akram stated that India will be favourites heading into their first contest.

"India have been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," Akram said.

Political tension between the two nations has heightened following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the subsequent cross-border hostilities. As a result, bilateral meetings between both nations are unlikely to happen anytime soon.

However, Akram has expressed his desire to see the two arch-rivals face off on the cricket field in whites.

"This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide. It's my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It's been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides," Akram said.

India and Pakistan play each other for the first time in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 14.