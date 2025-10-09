Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi remained tight-lipped after he was queried regarding the whereabouts of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. A huge controversy came to light last month after India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. After the match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan. The Indian cricket team was not formally presented with the trophy as Naqvi left the stadium with the silverware and the winner's medals.

Sources told NDTV last week that the Asia Cup trophy is now with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It isn't yet confirmed how and when the trophy will be handed over to India.

Earlier this week, Naqvi faced questions about the Asia Cup trophy controversy during Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's wedding reception in Karachi.

In a video shared by TOK Sports, Naqvi evaded the questions from the media, before being eventually escorted to his car by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

"What's future of the Asia Cup trophy?" a reporter can be heard saying in the video.

Chairman PCB & Asian Cricket Council President Moshin Naqvi, faced questions about the ACC trophy controversy during Abrar Ahmed's valima in Karachi. Here's his response.#AsiaCup2025 #Karachi #TOKSports pic.twitter.com/788xkFa0ka — TOK Sports (@TOKSports021) October 6, 2025

Naqvi has been accused of violating the Code of Responsibilities and Ceremonial Protocols as he refused to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the winning Indian team. This move violated established ceremonial protocols and his fundamental duties as the ACC Chief to honour the winners, leading to embarrassment.

The BCCI has made it clear that they intend to escalate the issue to the ICC, with the matter set to be raised at the upcoming ICC meeting in November.

As per sources, the BCCI is also pushing for his impeachment. The call for his removal stems from a series of alleged breaches of conduct and protocol, which BCCI members argue have severely damaged the reputation of cricket administration, both for the Asian body and the ICC.