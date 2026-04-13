The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a record prize pool of Rs 82 crore for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to be held in England and Wales in two months' time. The total purse has been increased by 10 per cent from the previous edition. The tournament will feature 12 teams -- up from 10 in 2024 -- and will be played from June 12 to July 5 across seven venues, with the final scheduled at Lord's Cricket Ground.

While the total prize fund for the previous edition in the UAE stood at USD 7,958,077 (approximately Rs 74 crore), it has now risen to USD 8,764,615 (around Rs 82 crore), marking a 10 per cent increase over the 2024 edition.

The winners will take home USD 2,340,000 (Rs 21.8 crore approx), while the runners-up will receive USD 1,170,000 (Rs 10 crore approx). The losing semi-finalists will earn USD 675,000 (Rs 6.29 crore), while every group match win will earn teams USD 31,154 (Rs 29 lakh).

"All 12 participating teams will earn an assured minimum prize pot of USD 247,500 (Rs 2.06 crore approx)," said ICC in a release.

The tournament will get underway with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 12.

The other teams in the fray are Australia, Bangladesh, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa and the West Indies, with the 33-match event set to be played over 24 days.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup trophy will tour the host cities before culminating in London, with Scotland set to be the first stop from May 7 to 10.

"The growth of women's cricket continues to accelerate, and the expansion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup to 12 teams, combined with a record prize pool, underlines our commitment to building a stronger, more competitive global game," said ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta. PTI AM AM APS APS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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