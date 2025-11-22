India A skipper Jitesh Sharma explained the reason behind not sending Vaibhav Suryavanshi for the Super Over during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semifinal against Bangladesh A on Friday. Jitesh came out to bat with Ramandeep Singh but he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Ashutosh Sharma followed and he could also survive just one delivery as India failed to score a single run in the Super Over. In response, Bangladesh lost one wicket but were able to clinch the win and book their spot in the summit clash. Following the loss, there was a lot of criticism over the decision to send Suryavanshi to bat considering the stunning run of form the 14-year-old has been enjoying in the competition.

Jitesh said that Vaibhav, who scored 38 off 15 balls, is more effective during the powerplay overs and he trusted Ashutosh and Ramandeep instead for their prowess in the death overs.

“In the team, Vaibhav and Priyansh are masters of the powerplay, while in the death overs, Ashu and Raman can hit at will. So the Super Over lineup was a team decision, and I made the final call,” Jitesh said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Coming to the match, India A paid a heavy price for their insipidness with bat and ball, succumbing to Bangladesh A in Super Over in the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

India A bowlers faltered in the business end as Bangladesh piled a handy 194 for six in 20 overs, and the Jitesh Sharma-led side too ended up at the same score, forcing a Super Over.

However, India inexplicably decided to field Jitesh, Ashutosh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh in the Super Over when they had Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya in the dugout.

The move backfired spectacularly as both Jitesh and Ashutosh were ousted by pacer Ripon Mondol for naught in the Super Over.

Despite losing Yasir Ali in the very first ball, Bangladesh notched up the required one run through a wide bowled by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma to enter the title round.

(With PTI inputs)