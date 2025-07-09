Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal found himself in unexpected trouble after a woman from Ghaziabad lodged an FIR against him over 'sexual exploitation' on the pretext of marriage. Dayal, who recently won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title with RCB, has broken his silence on the matter and also lodged a complaint with the Prayagraj police, seeking an FIR against the woman. The 27-year-old fast bowler has appealed to the Khuldabad police station to register a case against the woman. In the complaint obtained by NDTV, Yash has accused the woman of stealing an iPhone and a laptop.

The left-arm pacer also told the Prayagraj police that he got acquainted with the woman through Instagram in 2021, after which they started interacting with each other.

Yash Dayal has even alleged that the woman borrowed lakhs of rupees from him under the pretext of medical treatment for herself and her family, promising to repay, but that hasn't happened to date.

He has also claimed that she repeatedly borrowed money from him for shopping. The cricketer asserts that he has evidence to support these claims.

Dayal also stated that when he learned the woman had filed a complaint against him with the Ghaziabad police, he decided to seek legal recourse against her.

In a three-page complaint, Yash Dayal has also demanded that an FIR be filed against the woman and two members of her family, along with several others.

The FIR by the woman was registered against Dayal (27) at Indirapuram police station on Sunday under BNS Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), a senior police official said.

An action was taken after a woman made a complaint to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on Jun 21, alleging that she was physically exploited by the cricketer with whom she was in a relationship for five years.

With PTI Inputs