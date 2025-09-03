Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma opened up about sharing the dressing room with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Jitesh and Kohli were part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025 and they went on to clinch the first ever title for the franchise. In a recent interview, Jitesh said that he was taught to give respect to his seniors and as a result, he tries to not intrude in Kohli's personal space. The 31-year-old went on to say that he makes it a point to disturb the legendary cricketer and their conversation are mainly limited to cricket.

"I come from a small town, where you give lots of respect to your seniors. You don't intrude in their personal space. "Mere liye unse baat karni hi badi baat hai. Mai jaanta hun ki Virat bhai ka stature, toh mai koshish karta tha ki kyu hi unke personal space mein jau, kyu pareshaan karu (For me, just talking to him is a big deal. I know Virat bhai's stature, so I would try not to intrude on his personal space or bother him unnecessarily)," Jitesh Sharma told the Times of India.

"I used to talk to him about cricket only. Out of respect I maintained my distance. I only wanted to have a meaningful conversation with him," he added.

Jitesh also revealed the impact that former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik had on his career since joining RCB as batting coach and mentor.

"People used to tell me what I lack, but he worked on my strength and made me more confident about my game. That has made a huge difference. I felt it was my duty to give 100 per cent because of the way he instilled that confidence in me. He is like an elder brother to me. I have found that elder brother very late in my life, but I am glad that I did. I follow his instructions without asking any questions," Jitesh said.