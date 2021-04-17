Ravindra Jadeja posted on social media to wish his wife on the couple's fifth marriage anniversary. "Happy 5th anniversary to us!! Let's continue this journey with peace n love," wrote Jadeja in a tweet and posted a picture from the day of his marriage. Jadeja got married to Riva Solanki in 2016. The India all-rounder is currently part of Chennai Super Kings squad for Indian Premier League 2021. A left-arm spinner and a left-handed batsman, Jadeja is often named as one of the best fielders in India and globally.

Happy 5th anniversary to us!! Let's continue this journey with peace n love pic.twitter.com/4s1OcJrL38 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 17, 2021

Most recently, Jadeja starred in CSK's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their second match of IPL 2021 where he affected a run out and took a catch inches off the ground while diving forward at full stretch.

Jadeja's acrobatics on the field resulted in two big wickets for CSK as he helped dismiss Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and big-hitter Chris Gayle.

Rahul was found short of the crease as Jadeja hurled a throw that hit the stumps on the full.

Moments later, a tentative push by Gayle saw Jadeja pull off an excellent diving catch.

Jadeja's athleticism and Deepak Chahar's four wickets meant that Punjab Kings were restricted to 106 for 8 after being asked to bat.

CSK comfortably overhauled the target with Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali adding 66 runs for the second wicket to make things easier for the three-time champions.

Jadeja returned to action after being ruled out with a thumb injury during India's Test series in Australia earlier this year.