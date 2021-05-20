India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's fondness for horses is well known among his followers. Jadeja often shares pictures and videos of them on social media platforms. On Thursday, Jadeja treated us to a video featuring him and a horse. In the clip, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player is riding a magnificent brown colour beast on a green field. Along with the footage, he wrote, "I sharpen my riding skills." The upload is an instant hit on Instagram with fans dropping fire and red-heart emoji in the comment box. So far, the clip has more than 3 lakh views.

One of the fans wrote, "Ravindra Jadeja King." Another found it "super".

On Wednesday, Jadeja posted a video in which he is running on a treadmill at his home gym. "Burning some calories," read the post.

Jadeja has been recalled to the Indian squad by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) for their upcoming tour of the United Kingdom. On May 7, BCCI named their 20-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The summit clash would be followed by five-match Test series between India and England, starting on August 4.

Jadeja was part of the CSK squad during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament was postponed mid-way due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in its bio-bubble.

In IPL 2021, Jadeja amassed 131 runs in seven games at a staggering average of 131 and an impressive strike rate of 161. He also picked six wickets and his economy rate was 6.70. Jadeja's highest scored for the season was 62nt out, against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chennai won the match by 69 runs and Jadeja was adjudged Man of the Match.