Ravindra Jadeja Among 19 Sportspersons Nominated For Arjuna Award

Updated: 17 August 2019 17:38 IST

Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav are the only two cricketers among 19 sportspersons nominated for Arjuna Award.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 77 runs and picked 2 wickets in the two matches he played in World Cup 2019. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja has been nominated for the Arjuna Award by the awards selection committee on Saturday. The all-rounder is among the 19 sportspersons who have been nominated for the prestigious award. The BCCI had recommended Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami for the Arjuna Award in April. Ravindra Jadeja performed well with both bat and ball in the limited opportunities he got in World Cup 2019. In the semi-final clash against New Zealand, Ravindra Jadeja scored 77 runs off 59 balls in a losing cause as India crashed out of the showpiece event.

Apart from Jadeja, Poonam Yadav is the other cricketer in the list of nominees. Track and field stars Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, Mohammed Anas and Swapna Barman, footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and shooter Anjum Moudgil are the others who have been nominated by the selection committee.

Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik was on Saturday nominated for the country's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games champion wrestler Bajrang Punia.

The name of 48-year-old Deepa, who won a silver in the shot put F53 category in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, was added for the Khel Ratna by a 12-member selection committee on the second day of the two-day meeting.

World No. 1 wrestler in 65kg, Punia was nominated for the country's top award on Friday by the panel headed by Justice (Retd) Mukundakam Sharma.

Six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist boxer M C Mary Kom recused herself from the meeting to avoid conflict of interest as her personal coach Chhotelal Yadav was in contention for the Dronacharya Award.

As per guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the Award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The panel also nominated three names for the Dronacharya Award, including former badminton star Vimal Kumar, and three for the Dronacharya Award (lifetime caregory).

(With PTI inputs)

