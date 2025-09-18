Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be part of 'Team India' for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, to be held from November 7-9, the organizers announced on Thursday. The player had called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career last month. He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) while also informing that it was the beginning of a new chapter that would see him explore leagues across the world. The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will be the first tournament that Ashwin will be part of since his IPL and international retirements.

Ashwin's decision to quit the IPL had come as a shock, as rumors were linking him with a return to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction for the 2026 campaign. The veteran player, who last played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, had called time on his international career in December last year, having announced his decision ahead of the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Ashwin will now be in action at the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The organisers said in a release, "Widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense depth, experience, and star power to Team India's campaign in this fast-paced, action-packed global tournament."

Meanwhile, Ashwin said, "This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us."

Ashwin featured in 221 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he scored 833 runs with a top score of 50 and an average of 13.02.

At the international level, Ashwin retired as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). He made 116 ODI appearances and took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25.

In T20Is, Ashwin played 65 matches and claimed 72 wickets at an average of 23.22. His best figures were 4/8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)