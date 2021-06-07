Ravichandran Ashwin was "genuinely sorry" for England fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who was suspended from all international cricket by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after racist and sexist Twitter messages posted from his account in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced recently. Robinson, who made his Test debut in the first Test against New Zealand that finished Sunday at Lord's, will miss the next Test in Edgbaston as a result of the suspension. "I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career," Ashwin tweeted.

I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen. — Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) June 7, 2021

"This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen," Ashwin added.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer added a witty comment to Ashwin's tweet when he quote-tweeted with this message: "I am just glad I found Twitter after I retired."

I am just glad I found Twitter after I retired https://t.co/ie9za2XpSz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 7, 2021

Robinson returned 4 for 75 and 3 for 26 in his first Test and had Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and another debutant Devon Conway, who scored a double-hundred in the match.

"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013," said an ECB statement, released shortly after the conclusion of the Lord's Test.

"He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June.

Promoted

"Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county," the statement read.

Robinson, 27, has 286 wickets from 64 first-class matches at 20.88 and 1709 first-class runs with a century and seven half-centuries.