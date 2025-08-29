Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his playing career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this week. Ashwin, who last played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 edition of the IPL, revealed that he would be open to playing in overseas leagues. Until he quit international cricket, his participation in overseas leagues wasn't possible while he was still playing in the IPL. Hence, to explore the opportunity of playing in overseas leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, or other franchise tournaments, Ashwin had to also quit the IPL.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed that while he contemplated the possibility of playing another season, he eventually decided against it as he was not ready to play rigorous cricket for three long months. He also praised the longevity of former CSK captain MS Dhoni, who could still play in the IPL next season despite turning 44 last month.

"I was thinking if I can play IPL next year. Three months of IPL is a little too much for me. It's draining. This is one of the reasons why I'm awe-struck by seeing someone like MS Dhoni. As you grow older, the bandwidth to play IPL becomes lesser. Three months of cricket isn't easy—you have to travel, play matches, and let your body recover after the matches," said Ashwin.

In the IPL, Ashwin was one of the brightest minds to play the game, making his debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2009. His last appearance also came in the yellow jersey in IPL 2025, after rejoining CSK for Rs 9.75 crore following a decade-long gap.

Overall, he featured in 220 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he scored 833 runs with a highest of 50 and an average of 13.02.

Ashwin was an integral member of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011 and also turned out for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals during his career in the league.