Wasim Akram's autobiography 'Sultan: A Memoir' is one book which is full of controversial statements regarding the Pakistan cricket team during the pace legend's playing days. Earlier reports revealed that in the book, Akram criticised former captain Saleem Malik saying: "He was negative, selfish and treated me like a servant. He demanded I massage him, he ordered me to clean his clothes and boots."

Now, Wasim Akram has criticised another former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif. "The lobbyists were at work. In July 2000, Rashid Latif gave an interview to The Sunday Telegraph in which he claimed to have been offered £15,000 to ensure Pakistan were bowled out for under 300 in the 1996 Lord's Test. And who knows? Maybe he had. But had he told me, his captain, at the time? No. Had he reported it to his coach or manager? No. Had he told Qayyum? No. Amazingly, these stories only ever came out when he wanted attention," read an excerpt from Akram's autobiography, as per a report by Cricket Pakistan.

Akram has also called former teammate Aamir Sohail a 'Zombie figure'. "I was publicly reinstated as captain for the DMC Trophy in Toronto. The clamour for change was satisfied by a new coach, Wasim Raja, and new selectors: Wasim's brother Ramiz, Naushad Ali and Abdur Raquib. They recalled, after his tireless lobbying, the zombie figure of Aamir Sohail," another excerpt of the read.

He did not spare his long-time pace bowling partner Waqar Younis too. "Waqar, by then (2003) was not in our best XI. He was made captain because of Tauqir, and Tauqir was a nuisance. Shoaib, for example, took it into his head to contact Tauqir directly with a request that he be joined by his own doctor, Tauseef Razzaq," an excerpt stated.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup: Senegal Fans Laud Team, Despite Loss To England