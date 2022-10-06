Story ProgressBack to home
Rape-Accused Cricket Star Sandeep Lamichhane In Custody: Nepal Police
Rape-accused cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane has been taken into custody, said Nepal Police on Thursday.
File photo of Sandeep Lamichhane© Twitter
Fugitive cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane was taken into custody at Kathmandu airport on Thursday, nearly a month after an arrest warrant was issued on rape charges. "Sandeep Lamichhanee has arrived in Nepal and is in police custody. Our investigation and other legal processes will move forward," Dinesh Raj Mainali, spokesman for Kathmandu district police, told AFP.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
