 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ramiz Raja Casts Sanjay Dutt In His Debut Film Production

Updated: 02 February 2017 19:02 IST

Ramiz Raja was recently the target of Indian Twitterati after the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Australian Open final. Pakistani tennis fans missed out on the epic affair as the match wasn't telecast live.

Ramiz Raja Casts Sanjay Dutt In His Debut Film Production
Ramiz Raja said that action and suspense will be the key ingredients of the film. © Twitter

Former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja revealed on Thursday that he has cast Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt as the male lead in a film that he's producing. Speaking to Geo News, the cricketer turned commentator said film would be themed around eradicating the problem of terrorism through cricket. The 54-year-old stated that action and suspense will be the key ingredients of the film. The female lead for the movie is yet to be announced. However, Raja has a couple of names in mind.

"Actresses like Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif have immense talent, it is my wish to cast them in the movie," he said.

Sanjay Dutt is yet to star in a film since he served his jail term. He has been in the news recently for a biopic that is being filmed on his controversial life. Ranbir Kapoor will play Dutt's role in the highly-anticipated film.

Raja was recently the target of Indian Twitterati after the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Australian Open final. Pakistani tennis fans missed out on the epic affair as the match wasn't telecast live.

Raja slammed the development on Twitter, saying "Unbelievable: We are such a sports unfriendly nation that no channel showed the iconic Federer Nadal Australian Open final.shameful".

He found support from many people, who too slammed the decision to not show the match live on television.

However, not everyone had good things to say with some taking the opportunity to get their trolling hats on.

(With inputs from Yusra Askari)

Topics : Cricket Rameez Raja Pakistan
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ramiz Raja has cast Sanjay Dutt in the lead role
  • Raja's film will deal with the issue of terrorism
  • Raja is yet to cast the female lead for his film
Related Articles
Ramiz Raja Laments No Telecast Of Federer-Nadal Final In Pakistan, Gets Trolled On Twitter
Ramiz Raja Laments No Telecast Of Federer-Nadal Final In Pakistan, Gets Trolled On Twitter
Pakistan Likely to Name New Coach on May 3
Pakistan Likely to Name New Coach on May 3
World T20: Waqar Younis' Apology Too Little Too Late, Say Former Pakistan Captains
World T20: Waqar Younis' Apology Too Little Too Late, Say Former Pakistan Captains
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.