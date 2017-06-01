 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Ramachandra Guha Quits As BCCI Administrator

Updated: 01 June 2017 11:28 IST

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday resigned from the post of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrator.

Ramachandra Guha Quits As BCCI Administrator
Ramachandra Guha resigned from the BCCI administrator post © NDTV

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday resigned from Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Guha moved the Supreme Court and said that he has resigned from the court-appointed panel. Guha wants Supreme Court to relieve him from the CoA. The court will hear the matter on July 14.

Guha told the Supreme Court that he has tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, the Chairman of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the apex court. The historian has reportedly cited personal reasons for the resignation.

Guha's resignation comes as a surprise for many and the timing of his resignation will certainly raise eyebrows. It also coincides with the start of the Champions Trophy 2017 amid a reported rift between India coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.

The Supreme Court had on January 30 appointed a four member-committee of administrators led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run the BCCI. Apart from Guha, IDFC CEO Vikram Limaye and former women's cricket captain Diana Edulji were also named in the panel.

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Mohammad Kaif Shows Interest In Becoming India's Fielding Coach
Mohammad Kaif Shows Interest In Becoming India's Fielding Coach
MV Sridhar, Amitabh Chaudhary Likely To Interact With Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble
MV Sridhar, Amitabh Chaudhary Likely To Interact With Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs Pak: Jasprit Bumrah was 8 When Shoaib Malik Made His Debut
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs Pak: Jasprit Bumrah was 8 When Shoaib Malik Made His Debut
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.