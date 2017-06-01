Ramachandra Guha Quits As BCCI Administrator

Noted historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday resigned from Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Guha moved the Supreme Court and said that he has resigned from the court-appointed panel. Guha wants Supreme Court to relieve him from the CoA. The court will hear the matter on July 14.

Guha told the Supreme Court that he has tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, the Chairman of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the apex court. The historian has reportedly cited personal reasons for the resignation.

Guha's resignation comes as a surprise for many and the timing of his resignation will certainly raise eyebrows. It also coincides with the start of the Champions Trophy 2017 amid a reported rift between India coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.

The Supreme Court had on January 30 appointed a four member-committee of administrators led by ex-CAG Vinod Rai to run the BCCI. Apart from Guha, IDFC CEO Vikram Limaye and former women's cricket captain Diana Edulji were also named in the panel.