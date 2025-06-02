The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla will become the acting President of the cricket body after Roger Binny's tenure ends, according to sources. Shukla will become acting President for three months from July. With the Annual General Meeting (AGM) taking place in September, the sources said that he can compete in the elections for the post of full-time president. Roger Binny was elected BCCI President in 2022 as he succeeded Sourav Ganguly. At that time, Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was the only person to file a nomination.

During Binny's presidency, India won two white-ball titles, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also introduced the Women's Premier League (WPL), a women's franchise cricket league on the lines of highly-successful IPL. It was during his presidency that several steps related to proper strengthening and prioritising domestic cricket with help of better incentives, pay and having seniors participate in domestic tournaments took place.

Binny, a bowling all-rounder, has represented India in 27 test matches and 72 ODIs. He took 47 wickets in Tests and scored 830 runs with five half-centuries. In 72 ODIs, he took 77 wickets and scored 629 runs with a half-century. The right-arm pacer bagged 47 wickets in tests while also picking 77 in ODIs.

He was a crucial contributor to India's first-ever World Cup victory, being the highest wicket-taker for India in the 1983 World Cup with 18 wickets.

Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

Coming to Rajeev Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress party has previously also served as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Most recently, C K Khanna had served as the acting BCCI president from 2017 to 2019 during the tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators that governed the board for 33 months.

Binny was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association before taking charge of the world's richest cricket board three years ago.

Counted among the greats of the game, the former all-rounder was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team under Kapil Dev.

He later went on to coach the India Under-19 team that won the 2000 edition of ICC World Cup for that age group.

