Offered a broader role but still decided to quit. Rahul Dravid's exit as Rajasthan Royals' head coach has more than what meets the eye given that the IPL franchise is dealing with precarious leadership choices that may not have had the former India captain's "approval". The 52-year-old had rejoined the franchise only last year on a multi-year contract but has decided to quit the team which he also represented as a player from 2011 to 2013. He went on to serve as a Director and mentor in the following two years.

The press release issued by RR on Saturday categorically states: "As part of the franchise structural review Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this." What it doesn't state is that Dravid was actually being offered an elevation that would limit his role in strategic decisions as far as the main team was concerned.

"If you have ever worked with any IPL team, just know one thing. Whenever a head coach is offered a broader role, it is like a punishment promotion. It means you have no role in actual team building process," a noted Indian coach, who has worked in support staff of a couple of IPL teams, told PTI.

With long time skipper Sanju Samson already staring at the exit door, Royals might have to take a few tricky calls about a new full-time captain after a disastrous 2025 season that saw them finish ninth on the table.

Riyan Parag, the biggest sporting name to have emerged from the state of Assam, captained Royals last season in Samson's absence due to fitness issues and is believed to be the top contender for full-time leadership.

But given that the team has a significantly more decorated player in Yashasvi Jaiswal in the same line-up, was Dravid actually on same page with the Royals management with regards to ascension of Riyan as the leader? Not to be forgotten is another Test player Dhruv Jurel, who was supposed to lead Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final before being forced to pull out due to illness.

Despite the nightmarish run this year, it is hard to believe that the Royals management wanted to get rid of a T20 World Cup-winning coach just after one season during which they also missed Samson.

Dravid, being the quintessential man of few words when it comes to anything remotely controversial, is expected to maintain a dignified silence.

But those who have been tracking Royals closely since last season feel that a lot of decisions that were being taken by the franchise think-tank might not have aligned with Dravid's plans for the side.

Samson's exit must have also rattled 'The Wall' who has always considered the dashing Kerala batter as his protege.

And adding to this is the insistence on promoting Riyan despite a Jaiswal or Jurel.

The only year when Riyan had some significant impact in the IPL was 2024 when he scored 573 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 150 with four half-centuries.

In 2025, where he captained the side in a number of games, his strike-rate improved to 166 plus but he managed only 393 runs.

His captaincy in Samson's absence wasn't particularly eye-catching either.

Jaiswal too is untested on the leadership front but decisively ahead of the Assam man when it comes to being an accomplished player.

Even if one factors in that Jaiswal is an opener and Riyan a middle-order batter, it would be hard to comprehend that Dravid would give his nod to the latter.

Those aware of how Royals operate also spoke about why Riyan, despite the presence of way more superior players in the line-up is very integral to franchise's operations in the North East.

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium is second home base of Royals and Riyan being a local boy has a manic following in that part of the country.

But all these factors set aside, the lingering question at this point is whether Dravid was at ease with all the structural decisions that RR was taking?

