The absence of India's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah from the national squad has hurt the team's chances of lifting major silverware on numerous occasions. With the schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 out, many fans have been wondering if Bumrah will be fit to feature for the Indian team in the showpiece event. Though no confirmed news on the pacer's fitness has come from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has given a big update on Bumrah's return.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed that India are expected to have Bumrah's service available for the ODI World Cup 2023. Not just him, even Prasidh Krishna is likely to be available for selection.

"The last few games between India and Pakistan in the ICC events have been extraordinary to say the least. I think we can expect another blockbuster India-Pakistan game," Ashwin said.

"It's going to be a very equally-balanced game because Pakistan also have a quality seam attack. For India, obviously, we are expecting Bumrah, maybe even Prasidh... all these guys to be fit. I don't know what the combination is going to look like but all in all, a great contest on hand."

Bumrah spoke about the prospect of facing Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, expecting one lakh 30 thousand people in attendance.

"The game I want to talk about is the one against Pakistan at Ahmedabad on October 15. Of course, it's going to be a sell-out. 130000 will be the capacity audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even in the 2011 World Cup, Ahmedabad had happy memories at Ahmedabad. The same venue was called the Motera Stadium back then where he played our quarter-final against Australia and beat them. We qualified for the semifinal