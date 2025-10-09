Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin didn't mince a single word as he shared his opinion on the selection of pacer Harshit Rana for India's ODI series against Australia. Harshit has somehow managed to break into the Indian team in all three formats despite the fact that his appearances in the playing XI have been very limited. Seeing Harshit get the selectors' nod for the Australia tour, fans were left scratching their heads. Many even suggested that it's Harshit's KKR connection with head coach Gautam Gambhir that has made him an all-format player.

Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, admitted that he isn't clear about the logic behind Rana's selection to the Indian team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar didn't share the thought process behind Harshit's selection. Ashwin, however, feels he might have been selected as he can be handy with the bat.

"Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is that in Australia we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8. But I am not sure about his batting ability. Two years back he bowled a brilliant pacy delivery in the IPL final that flew off the edge (Nitish Kumar Reddy's dismissal). He has played for a while now for that one delivery," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin doesn't fully agree with Harshit's selection but he doesn't doubt the talent that the KKR pacer has.

"But he definitely has the ability with the ball. I will not accept it if someone says he doesn't have the skill. He definitely does. Such selections happen sometimes because you observe something from a player at close quarters and gain belief in him. Today, everyone hails Ravindra Jadeja as a great player. But a time was there when some asked why Ravindra Jadeja was getting picked. I've picked up 540 wickets, yet there were people who asked why I was getting picked," he added.

Giving his honest opinion on Harshit's selection, Ashwin admitted that the decision is "very questionable".

"Many people make judgmental calls based on their assumptions. But only when we face the music on the ground, we'll come to know. Likewise, Harshit Rana might come across in some way from a distance. But only when you face a heavy ball from him, you'll understand that he has something. Whether he deserves selection or not is a secondary issue, but he's got some X-factor; let's not forget that. Yet, if you ask me if he deserves selection now, it's very questionable," said Ashwin.