Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The move from the player came as a part of his plans to play in other global franchise tournaments. Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't allow its active players to participate in overseas franchise leagues. Retiring from Indian cricket facilitates the process for the India players who wish to play in franchise tournaments. Ashwin has called time on his international career in December last year.

The 38-year-old master off-spinner ends as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 187 scalps. He played for five IPL franchises and won the tournament with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011, where he also played in this year's edition.

"They say every ending will have a new start," Ashwin wrote on social media.

"My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me."

It is intersting to note that Ashwin drew a hefty salary while playing for CSK last season. His salary was even more than double of MS Dhoni's. While Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025 auction, Ashwin was bagged at the whopping price of Rs 9.75 crore.

Ashwin started his IPL career with CSK in 2008 and played for the franchise till 2015. As the franchise was banned for the following two years, Ashwin piled his trade with Rising Pune Supergiant before missing a season due to injury.

From 2018 to 2019, Ashwin played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He then moved to Delhi Capitals and stayed there till 2021. Ashwin played the next three seasons for Rajasthan Royals before being bought by his old franchise CSK for the 2025 season.

(With AFP Inputs)