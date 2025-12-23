Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, whose five-wicket haul on Day 5 of the final Test against West Indies on Monday helped his side clinch a 2-0 victory in the three-game series. Duffy registered 5/42 in the West Indies' second innings as the Caribbean side was dismissed for 138 while chasing an unlikely victory target of 462. The fast bowler also set a new New Zealand record, surpassing Kiwi legend Richard Hadlee's previous mark of 80 wickets in a calendar year, thanks to his third five-wicket haul of the series. Duffy will conclude the 2025 calendar year with 81 international wickets, setting a new record for the Black Caps.

His 23 wickets throughout the series contributed to New Zealand's 2-0 series victory, marking a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign.

“What a cricketer Jacob Duffy is turning out to be. 2025 has been his coming of age year. 23 wickets at 15.43, 40.3 strike rate and MOS in the tests against the Windies. He's also the current #1 ranked T20I bowler, with a sensational 2025 in T20s with 57 wickets at 18.9, 7.89 economy, and an elite 53.1 per cent dot ball rate. At 31, he's operating at peak efficiency. Absolute steal by RCB to pick him up at a base price of 2 Cr. Sensational coup,” Ashwin wrote on X.

On the fifth day at Mount Maunganui, Duffy led the charge as the hosts achieved a 323-run victory in the last session, having started the day with a likely draw. The fast bowler dismissed top-scorer Brandon King (67) and then tore through the middle order of Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, and Roston Chase, giving up just seven runs combined. He also took the final wicket, clinching the win.

