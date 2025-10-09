Two veteran India players -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- are at the fag end of their international careers. Both the stars have already retired from T20Is and Tests and remain active only in ODIs at the highest level. Despite them making the cut in the India squad for the upcoming Australia series, uncertainty looms over the duo's future. There is also no confirmation of their availability for the next Cricket World Cup that is set to take place two years from now.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a piece of advice for both of them. The team is set to play only a few ODI matches in the lead up to the Cricket World Cup 2027, so Ashwin has advised the Rohit-Virat duo to play India A matches as well as domestic tournaments to keep up with the training for the big event. He added that the two players need to show the selectors they are serious about playing the quadrennial tournament.

"The India A series is currently going on. You know that there are not many ODI matches before the 2027 Cricket World Cup. So Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be told to play the series. They should be told, 'If you don't play this series, then you don't fit in the plan. If you are not a part of this series, you need to go and play Vijay Hazare Trophy because that is another thing we can look at the form you are in'," said Ashwin on 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"I have heard it in the past that players don't like to play at times because maybe they are not motivated enough to play India A series. It could happen. Since you want to play 2027 Cricket World Cup, show that you are serious about it. Go and play Ranji Trophy cricket and other tournaments; the selectors will also know, he is serious about playing," he added.

Apart from match practice and form, age is another factor that poses a huge challenge to the two players. Rohit is already 38 years old, while Kohli is set to turn 37 this November.