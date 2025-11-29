Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin advised Jasprit Bumrah to just play white-ball cricket and feature in Tests only when absolutely required. Bumrah was in the middle of a major 'workload management' controversy after he played just three out of five matches in England. Recently, he played two Tests against South Africa and although he will skip the ODI series, the star fast bowler will be back for the T20Is. Ashwin added that even if Bumrah insists on playing Test cricket, he should stay away from 'meaningless' ODIs but play T20 cricket.

"I've got a great relationship with him. If I were anywhere near him, I'd go and tell him, you know what, just play the white ball format. Unless and until we need you, do not step into the Test side. And that's what I would tell him. But I know him personally. He loves the Test format. He wants to play as long as he can. He knows it's going to be a challenge,” Ashwin said during a conversation with AB de Villiers on YouTube.

“But I think for Indian cricket's sake and for Bumrah's sake, I'd love to see him play T20 cricket. I wouldn't want him to play meaningless ODIs. I would want him to play meaningful Test matches, if that makes sense. I'd only want him for the away Test matches. And I would want to build a crop of other fast bowlers when we are playing at home as well,” he added.

De Villiers also joined the conversation and said that he believes Bumrah should not play subcontinent Test matches and instead, concentrate on just match against SENA nations.

“What I would personally do is, for all home and subcontinent test matches, I would just pull him out. And I would play him for only away games. In Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England,” said de Villiers.

“All the test matches there. Make sure he's fresh for that. And then obviously focus on white ball cricket, where there are World Cups up for grabs,” he added.