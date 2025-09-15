A question regarding cricket was asked during Episode 25 of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. Contestant Mansi Sharma was on the hot seat when the question was asked. "Which cricketer announced his retirement from the IPL in August 2025?" was the question Bollywood star and host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, asked during a Super Sandook game. The four options given were: Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul. Mansi, a robotics engineer at Microsoft, decided to skip it.

Notably, the correct answer was R Ashwin, as the veteran cricketer decided to hang up his boots from the IPL in August this year.

Ashwin, who last played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 edition of the IPL, had already retired from international cricket in December 2024, having announced his decision ahead of the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Ashwin's decision to quit the IPL came as a shock, as rumours were linking him with a return to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction for the 2026 campaign.

He made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) while also informing that it was the beginning of a new chapter that would see him explore leagues across the world.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the... — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

Speaking on his YouTube channel later, Ashwin revealed that while he contemplated the possibility of playing another season, he eventually decided against it as he was not ready to play rigorous cricket for three long months.

"I was thinking if I can play IPL next year. Three months of IPL is a little too much for me. It's draining. This is one of the reasons why I'm awe-struck by seeing someone like MS Dhoni. As you grow older, the bandwidth to play IPL becomes lesser. Three months of cricket isn't easy, you have to travel, play matches, and let your body recover after the matches," said Ashwin.

He featured in 220 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets at an average of 30.22 with best figures of 4/34. With the bat, he scored 833 runs with a highest of 50 and an average of 13.02.