Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it may not mean that he is done with cricket. According to Telegraph Sport, England's The Hundred can be the next destination for Ashwin. The spinner's sudden IPL announcement caught a lot of people by surprise amid reports that he could be part of a trade deal by Chennai Super Kings. However, Ashwin took to social media to announce his decision and revealed that he was open to playing in overseas franchise leagues. While the BCCI has a strict rule that stops domestic cricketers from playing in franchise leagues overseas, his retirement from IPL will make things easy for Ashwin.

If Ashwin ends up making his move to The Hundred, he will be following fellow Tamil Nadu cricketer Dinesh Karthik who played for Paarl Royals in the SA20 after announcing his IPL retirement.

The fact that a number of franchises in The Hundred are owned by Indian groups may make this move quite simple for Ashwin. With 765 international wickets to his name, Ashwin is considered one of India's premier spinners in modern cricket and can turn out to be an asset for the franchises.

The veteran cricketer will also provide a certain star power to The Hundred. However, nothing concrete has emerged as of now and no approaches from any franchises were officially reported.

At present, the highest salary bracket in The Hundred is set at 200,000 (approximately 2.35 crore rupees). According to media reports, if Ashwin ends up making his move to the competition, he is expected to command a price somewhere in the region. That will make him one of the highest paid cricketers in the league and it remains to be seen if he gets offers from teams in the near future.