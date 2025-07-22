Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin believes that Rishabh Pant was never doubtful for the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford. Pant did not keep wickets for the majority of the third Test due to a finger injury and Dhruv Jurel took up the responsility in his absence. However, Pant did bat in both innings. Ashwin said that Pant is rested and he should play the Test match before adding that he believes the doubts over his fitness were a 'way of sensationalizing news'.

"I don't think there were any concerns about Pant. I don't understand how it became a concern. It is just a way of sensationalizing news I feel. How much can a finger injury be if the finger is not broken? There will be a little bit impact obviously. If there would not have been a rule for a substitute keeper you would have seen Rishabh Pant keep even in the last game. It is a good thing that he rested himself and came back to bat but it was never a matter of concern. If the finger wasn't broken he was anyway going to keep in the fourth Test," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

India have suffered a number of injury concerns recently with Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy also out of contention. However, Ashwin said that India are superior to England skill-wise and they should not have any worries despite trailing 1-2 in the five-match series.

"This England team, man to man, will not match India skills wise. Looking at how Siraj and Bumrah bowled, if you bring Anshul Kamboj in, I'm telling you that is a serious bowling attack. People will tell he hasn't played but he was there on the A tour. He's been in cracking form in first-class cricket. He is used to bowling long spells and you need that in England. He will be a really good foil for Siraj and Bumrah. Prasidh is also an option but I would rather go with Anshul," he said.