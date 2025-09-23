India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to become the first capped male Indian player to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL), with four clubs vying for his services for the latter stages of the season. According to ESPNcricinfo, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers are the four teams chasing Ashwin's signature in what is set to be a significant coup for the BBL. Thunder and Hurricanes are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Indian cricket legend R Ashwin, with a deal potentially being finalised soon.

The 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) season is scheduled to start on December 14, 2025, with the final match to be played on January 25, 2026.

No capped Indian male cricketer has played in the Big Bash League before his retirement from India's national team, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) might pave the way for him to feature in the BBL.

Only retired Indian players are allowed by the BCCI to participate in overseas T20 leagues. Earlier, several Indian cricketers have played in foreign T20 leagues after retiring from international cricket, including Dinesh Karthik, who played for Paarl Royals in the SA20, Ambati Rayudu, who featured for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL, and Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan, who played for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20.

Two years ago, Suresh Raina was part of the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10. Ashwin has already committed to the first-ever ILT20 auction in the UAE, which will take place next Tuesday.

BBL clubs are allowed to feature three overseas players in their XI, having already secured three spots through pre-signing rules and the June overseas draft. However, they can sign up to four additional overseas replacement players, bringing their total list to seven, with the flexibility to swap them in and out as needed.

If a team releases an international player, R Ashwin could potentially fill the spot as a replacement player.

