Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has defended Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has come under the scanner after dropping multiple catches during England's first innings in the 1st Test in Leeds. Jaiswal, who has been one of India's finest fielders since his Test debut in 2023, also copped a few blows while catching balls around the slip cordon. However, Ashwin urged fans and experts to cut some slack to Jaiswal, saying that the Dukes ball is heavier and difficult to adjust to.

Ashwin also explained that in comparison to the Dukes ball, the SG and Kookaburra ones are easier to catch.

"There has been some talk about his catching at slip cordon. Yes, he has found it tough. But let's all just understand something - and cut [him] some slack - which we often fail to do is how difficult it is to catch, not just in English conditions. It's cold weather and it's also about the feel of the Duke's ball. It can take some adaptation time. The SG ball feels nice and comfortable inside the hand, the Kookaburra feels smaller. The Duke's is harder and definitely, from a field perspective, feels bigger and it's not easy," Ashwin said in a video posted on X, leaving many surprised with his remarks.

"He's been one of the most improved slip fielders that India has had. He has taken some fantastic catches in the recent past, especially in Test cricket, so we should give him some time," he added.

A cracking day of Test cricket at Leeds and we're set for a grandstand finish with all 3 results still possible. Here are my key talking points from Day 4:



1. Rishabh Pant's daredevilry

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips

3. Some rough for Jadeja to work with?



Here's Close of… pic.twitter.com/haiy7Ihfjp — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) June 24, 2025

For the record, Jaiswal's four dropped catches are the most by a player in a single Test innings. India grassed six catches in total during the first innings.

Jaiswal endured a torrid time on the field, floored four valuable chances, and gave a lifeline to Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. Apart from Jaiswal, wicketkeeper and vice-captain Rishabh Pant and debutant Sai Sudharsan spilt match-turning opportunities.

In the other camp, England, too, was culpable of spilling away catching chances while tussling for the upper hand. On Day 4, Harry Brook dropped Rahul on 58, who eventually punished England by tonking a century, while Duckett gave a breather to Sudharsan earlier in the second innings.