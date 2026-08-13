With the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) scheduled to get underway on August 26, Dublin Guardians captain and mentor Ravichandran Ashwin has welcomed Ireland's recent 2-0 series victory over India, pointing to the result and the nature of the pitches as encouraging signs for cricket's global expansion. Ashwin, who will lead the Dublin Guardians in the tournament, said Ireland's triumph over the world's No.1-ranked side underlined the competitive possibilities for emerging cricketing nations, while also highlighting how helpful balanced surfaces can be for bowlers in the shortest format.

“Two things made me very happy. One was that a team ranked 10th could beat a team ranked first. I think the sport should be like that. It is also a lesson that the FIFA World Cup has taught us. For this game to become a truly global sport, with more nations coming to the fore and with cricket set to feature in the Olympics in the next couple of years, I see it as a huge positive,” Ashwin told JioStar.

For Ashwin, Ireland's success was not merely about an upset result. The veteran spinner also saw the series as evidence of how pitch conditions can bring different skills and tactical approaches into play, particularly in T20 cricket.

“The second aspect is that if there is something in the pitch and there is a balance between bat and ball, bowlers are going to come into play, which Ireland proved beyond any doubt,” he added.

He singled out Ireland left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys for particular praise, with the youngster's success against India providing Ashwin an example of the continued relevance of finger spin when conditions allow bowlers to operate effectively.

“To have a left-arm spinner like Humphreys bowl to Shivam Dube and get him caught at square leg is a lesson for people who ask me what has happened to the art of finger spin,” he stated.

Ashwin also questioned the extent to which modern T20 cricket has become favourable to batters, arguing that the conditions can make life difficult for every bowler and force teams to rely on detailed planning as well as an element of fortune.

“The pitches have reached a point where any bowler can go the distance on a given day. I think you need a lot of luck to survive, apart from having plenty of plans in place in modern T20 cricket,” the former India all-rounder said.

The manner in which Humphreys was entrusted with responsibility late in the innings further impressed Ashwin. The Dublin Guardians captain pointed to the decision to use the spinner against a left-handed batter deep into the innings as an example of how conditions can influence tactical calls.

“So, it was a refreshing pitch to watch, and it was even more refreshing to see Humphreys being trusted with the 18th or 19th over against a left-hander. The pitch had enough in it and did not allow the left-hander to hit through the line. So, on both counts, it was very, very pleasing to watch,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin will now turn his attention to the ETPL, where the Dublin Guardians are among the teams preparing for the league's first season. The tournament has attracted prominent names from the cricketing world, including Rahul Dravid and Jonty Rhodes in ownership roles.

Dravid, the co-owner of the Dublin Guardians, spoke highly of Ashwin's role within the franchise and underlined the value of having an experienced cricketer focused on leadership and nurturing younger players.

“I'm glad that we got Ashwin on board. He is obviously a legend of the game and a world-class performer, but he is also a really good captain and leader. He is someone who has a very clear idea and vision of how, at this stage of his career, he wants to focus on developing and working with young talent,” Dravid said.

With the ETPL beginning on August 26, its wider objective extends beyond staging another franchise-based competition. Rotterdam Dockers co-owner Jonty Rhodes believes the tournament can help establish stronger pathways for players and supporters across European markets, particularly with cricket's inclusion in the Olympics.

“In Rotterdam specifically, we have a great opportunity because it is the gateway to Europe. We want people to come and experience something slightly different because Europeans are very outdoorsy and active. They play ball sports and participate in Olympic sports. With cricket now part of the Olympics, it presents a very compelling case. If you want to represent your country, here is an opportunity,” Rhodes stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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