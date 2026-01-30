Quinton de Kock's match-winning century against West Indies came with an unusual twist, but the result followed a familiar script with South Africa cruising to victory with their most experienced batter leading the charge and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Moments before the Proteas team bus departed for SuperSport Park, de Kock made a startling discovery -- his bats were still back on the coast. "I went a bit white when I realised," de Kock admitted after the match, according to ESPNcricinfo.

With no time to retrieve bats, the senior opener was forced into improvisation, borrowing a bat from young teammate Dewald Brevis just minutes before taking the field. What followed was anything but improvised batting.

"I just went looking around and pulled one out of Brevi's (Dewald Brevis) bag," de Kock said, recalling the moment. "He told me it was a good bat for me because it's a left-handed bat. I was like, Wow! Youngsters these days!"

Playing his 101st T20I match, de Kock bludgeoned a career-best 115 off just 49 deliveries, striking six fours and 10 towering sixes to dismantle a formidable West Indies total of 221/4. His knock, the second T20I century of his career, formed the backbone of South Africa's emphatic seven-wicket win and sealed the T20I series with a match to spare.

As for keeping the borrowed bat, de Kock was quick to dismiss the idea. "The weight was out of place for me. It's for youngsters who swing hard," he said, adding that his own bats would return to duty as soon as possible.

Earlier, the West Indies had set the tone with the bat through Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford. Hetmyer's fluent 75 off 42 balls and Rutherford's explosive unbeaten 57 off 24 powered the visitors past the 220 mark, with Brandon King (49) narrowly missing a half-century. South Africa's bowlers, led by Keshav Maharaj's economical 2/22, managed to limit further damage on a surface clearly built for run-scoring.

Chasing 222, South Africa lost captain Aiden Markram early, but de Kock and Ryan Rickelton ensured there was no panic. The duo put together a commanding 162-run partnership for the second wicket, combining power with smart placement on a ground known for big chases. Rickelton's unbeaten 77 off 36 balls complemented de Kock's aggression, allowing the hosts to reach the target in just 17.3 overs.

Despite the fireworks, de Kock suggested the conditions played a major role. "The wicket was very good, and we played accordingly," he said.

"I'm one of those guys who prefer really working hard on hard batting wickets, working hard from being really clever, being street smart. Tonight the wicket was that good you can just bat. I really enjoyed my innings. It was great, and we won the game. But to be honest, in T20 cricket, I've worked harder for my runs, which gives me a lot more satisfaction," de Kock said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)