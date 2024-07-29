India's left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh said leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is someone who has a very big heart and bowls with a lot of daredevilry in the shortest format. His comments come after Bishnoi's superb spell of 3/26 played a big role in India winning second T20I by seven wickets. "Ravi Bishnoi has a very big heart and bowls with a lot of daredevilry. He's now getting rewards for it. Wherever he's got chances to play games, he has performed very well. Like, he was hit for runs in the first game, but came back strongly to end with a wicket."

"In the second match, he's done really well. The hardwork he's put behind the scenes; he's getting reward for it. We have had a good relationship on and off the field. We have fun off the field and on the field performing at the peak of our powers is what we both aim to do," said Arshdeep in a video posted by BCCI on their 'X' account.

Bishnoi first trapped Pathum Nissanka lbw, before taking out Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga on consecutive deliveries to play a big hand in another middle-order collapse for Sri Lanka in the series.

"I am glad he said this very thing for me. Both of us are bowling very well, as you got to have a never-give-up attitude in sports. I have learnt a lot from being hit for a lot of runs. We share a very good bond - have that brotherhood. As a player, he's done remarkable things, as we all saw in the World Cup. Though I didn't get the hat-trick, I am happy that my performance helped the team win," said Ravi.

Arshdeep then proceeded to reveal some unknown facts about Bishnoi. "One thing about Ravi which people don't know is that he is always in a hurry. He quickly eats his lunch, and once he gets done with it, he is in a hurry to get back to his hotel room. So, because of his nature to do everything in a hurry, he also took three wickets quickly (in second T20I)."

Bishnoi agreed with it and said this has been a norm for him since his early days. "Yes, that is why even my bowling run-up is fast. I have had this habit since childhood. Because of this, I get hungry quickly and then eat my food also quickly. I am trying to change this habit by stopping it, but haven't succeeded yet," remarked Bishnoi.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and the final game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

