Former India player Yograj Singh has praised India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma. While slamming the critics of the star batter, Yograj said that Rohit should play for another five years for India. Notably, Rohit called time on his T20I career right after India's World Cup win in June last year. In May this year, Rohit put curtains on his Test career as well. He remains active only in the ODIs as the skipper and opening batter for the side. Rohit's last appearance for India was the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March this year.

"The man about whom so many people speak rubbish, Rohit Sharma - I said that day that Rohit will be my man, the man, my man," Yograj told News18 CricketNext.

"The way he batted, his batting one side and the rest of the team's batting on the other side. His innings on one side and the rest of the world on the other. That's his class. You can say, 'Rohit, aapki hume 5 saal aur zarurat hai yaar' (Rohit, we need you for five more years, man) so please do more for your country, work on your fitness and everything. Put four men on him, make him run 10 kilometres every morning. He has the class to play till 45 years of age, if he wants," he added.

Yograj also lashed out at those who comment on Rohit's game and fitness without having good experience of competitive cricket. He also advised the player to play domestic cricket to keep up with his fitness.

"I believe you should play domestic cricket; the more you play that, the fitter you'll be. Who got the Man of the Match in the final? Rohit Sharma. So you should only talk about things that you know. If you want to talk about his game and fitness, do that only if you have played at some level. Do you feel ashamed for talking like this?" Yograj said.

Rohit was named the Player of the Match in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. He played a match-winning knock of 76 off 83 balls. His innings was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes.