Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2026, has opened up on the hospitality he received in India during his two-season Indian Premier League stint. He played for IPL side Punjab Kings in 2023 and 2024. Raza also revealed that he was loved by his teammates, apart from being respected by the people in India. However, the player went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and did not register himself for the next bidding war.

"They absolutely loved me and owned me in a way. I'm talking about my teammates. They treated me respectfully whenever we travelled around," Raza said on a podcast.

"There's a friend of mine Jassi, whose home I had visited. Home is a very private place, and such invitations are not handed out easily. I don't what he saw and what he thought. We became close friends and he invited me home. His grandmother continues to message me to this day. She continues to say, 'Beta, visit us whenever your heart desires'," he added.

The Zimbabwe all-rounder further revealed that he was hosted by Arshdeep Singh at the latter's house and that the family loved his Punjabi language.

"Then Arshdeep. He has a very beautiful, small family. I had visited his residence, met his mother, father, sister. We had food, tea. I remember them telling me, 'Son, you keep talking. We love listening to your Punjabi'," said Raza.

While Raza plays for Zimbabwe at the international level, he was born in Sialkot, Punjab, Pakistan, in 1986. Raza initially wanted to be a fighter pilot, but a failed eye test saw him change his aim. He moved to Zimbabwe, where his parents had been living since 2002. Raza impressed with his game there and eventually made his Zimbabwe debut in 2013.

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