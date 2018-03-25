PSL Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Live Cricket Score: Both Teams Eye Second Title

The stage is set for the Pakistan Super League 2018 final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi on Sunday. Islamabad United, who finished at the top of round-robin stage, qualified for the final after comprehensively beating Karachi Kings by eight wickets. Peshawar got the better of Mohammad Amir-led Karachi Kings in the Eliminator to book their berth in the final. Kamran Akmal was the star of the show for the Zalmis with a 27-ball 77 helping his team post 170 for seven in 16 overs. Captain Sammy also played a cameo, smashing 23 runs off 12 balls.
Catch live updates and action of the PSL 2018 Final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi straight from Karachi.
19:35 IST: With the show over, the players are on the field practicing.
19:30 IST: With the opening performances still happening, the toss is delayed.
19:15 IST: Darren Sammy is dancing on the stage. This final is surely special for the fans.
Waqai Koi Nahi Hay In Jaisa!!!!@darensammy88 @RealHa55an Andre Fletcher#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/phQVKBZhB9— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018
19:09 IST: The iconic band Strings are up on the stage.
The iconic band @stringsonline on stage! The closing ceremony here at NSK is LIT #HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/vW1yjcjqaV— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018
19:05 IST: The audiences are enjoying the live performances.
Karachi Main Aaya Final...— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018
Sab Mil Ke Josh Dikhain Gey...
Yeh Sheher Barhy Dil Walon Ka...
Sab Apas Main Jurh Jaing Gey!!!@ShehzadRoy on stage singing #DeDhanaDhan#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/Y30Ih4vIkV
Farhan Saeed on stage asking "Kitna Hai Dum"#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/N4bJsHJ9BO— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018
Chairman PCB and PSL, @najamsethi giving his thanks giving speech at the #HBLPSL 2018 closing ceremony#DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/CsShEQchGS— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018
.@AimaBaig3 on stage!— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018
Bhanwain Sir Di Baazi Lag Jaaway#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/Bdc7oVc5sV
Chairman PCB and PSL, @najamsethi giving his thanks giving speech at the closing ceremony of the #HBLPSL 2018#DilSeKaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/4pwXx9h2PI— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018
18:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the PSL 2018 final.
Karachi lost opener Mukhtar Ahmed in the second over, however, Babar Azam and Joe Denly came together to string a 117-run stand for the second wicket. But the pace of the partnership was too slow and meant that Karachi fell short, and embarrassingly with as many as 8 wickets in hand. Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by a single run in the first eliminator. They went on to qualify for the final by beating Karachi Kings by 13 runs.