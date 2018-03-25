PSL Final, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Live Cricket Score: Both Teams Eye Second Title

PSL Final, Peshawar vs Islamabad: The match is being played at National Stadium, Karachi

The stage is set for the Pakistan Super League 2018 final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi on Sunday. Islamabad United, who finished at the top of round-robin stage, qualified for the final after comprehensively beating Karachi Kings by eight wickets. Peshawar got the better of Mohammad Amir-led Karachi Kings in the Eliminator to book their berth in the final. Kamran Akmal was the star of the show for the Zalmis with a 27-ball 77 helping his team post 170 for seven in 16 overs. Captain Sammy also played a cameo, smashing 23 runs off 12 balls.

Catch live updates and action of the PSL 2018 Final between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi straight from Karachi.

19:35 IST: With the show over, the players are on the field practicing.

19:30 IST: With the opening performances still happening, the toss is delayed.

19:15 IST: Darren Sammy is dancing on the stage. This final is surely special for the fans.

19:09 IST: The iconic band Strings are up on the stage.

19:05 IST: The audiences are enjoying the live performances.

Karachi Main Aaya Final...

Sab Mil Ke Josh Dikhain Gey...

Yeh Sheher Barhy Dil Walon Ka...

Sab Apas Main Jurh Jaing Gey!!!@ShehzadRoy on stage singing #DeDhanaDhan#HBLPSL #DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/Y30Ih4vIkV — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018

Chairman PCB and PSL, @najamsethi giving his thanks giving speech at the #HBLPSL 2018 closing ceremony#DilSeJaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/CsShEQchGS — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018

Chairman PCB and PSL, @najamsethi giving his thanks giving speech at the closing ceremony of the #HBLPSL 2018#DilSeKaanLagaDe pic.twitter.com/4pwXx9h2PI — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 25, 2018

18:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the PSL 2018 final.