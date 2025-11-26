The preliminary court hearing requested by Paris Saint-Germain over a French football league (LFP) decision in the dispute between the club and Kylian Mbappe has been scheduled for February 23, a source close to the case told AFP on Tuesday. The separate case is linked to the bitter face-off between Mbappe and his former club, which was heard last week by the French labour court, where the France star claimed 263 million euros ($304m) in compensation and the club responded by demanding he pay them 440m euros. The decision in that case is expected on December 16.

February's preliminary hearing is related to the beginning of the dispute in September 2024 when the player, who left for Real Madrid on a free transfer after seven seasons in Paris, claimed 55 million euros from his former club in unpaid wages and bonuses.

The French league ordered PSG to pay this sum to Mbappe, a decision confirmed by its joint appeals commission in October 2024.

PSG refused to pay and sued the LFP in the Paris judicial court, contesting these decisions.

Following this lawsuit, the LFP's disciplinary committee and then the French Football Federation's (FFF) appeals committee deemed themselves not competent to rule on the appeal.

The preliminary hearing will debate the merits of the case, which then generally takes place several weeks later.

When contacted by AFP, PSG declined to comment.

An investigation against unnamed persons for psychological harassment is still underway despite Mbappe withdrawing his complaint in July, according to another source close to the case.

The 26-year-old initially filed a complaint in June over the way he was treated by PSG at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Mbappe argued that he was sidelined by the Qatari-owned club and made to train with players the club were trying to offload after refusing to agree a new contract.

