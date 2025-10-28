Australia all-rounder Beau Webster acknowledged that he might be left out of Australia's XI for the first Ashes Test depending on the batting lineup. However, he believes he can still contribute to the series if given a chance. Australia will be in a mix to select an XI for their first Ashes Test, starting November 19 in Perth. With skipper Pat Cummins being ruled out due to a back injury, the team management will have to put in a lot of thought before finalising a playing XI. "We've obviously got a potential hole around the top of the order there, and see who fills that. If they see me as a pure middle-order, then I'm probably going to get squeezed out. That is what it is.

"I hope I'm still in the conversation, certainly as a batter only, and if not, if it's just the makeup of the team, I'll plug the way back in first-class cricket. There's a lot of Test cricket coming up in the next two years. I hope I'll be thereabouts,” Webster was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Webster further stated that while it felt reassuring to hear George Bailey guarantee his place for the Ashes opener, he wasn't given the same assurance.

“I'd obviously love to be in the XI. I think I've got a lot to contribute there, and especially in this Ashes series, I feel like I'm playing the best cricket of my life at the moment. So I certainly want to be there. Sometimes it's the make-up of the team and the balance and the overs and who bats where. It feels like this series has probably got more questions over that than any before."

Webster mentioned that the time off the field was beneficial for mental refreshment and allowed him to do strength training in the gym, after spending almost a whole winter playing for Australia and Warwickshire in the county championship.

"I think there's some benefits, no doubt. I think looking back, I did play a lot of cricket in England, and that's by choice. I play my best cricket when I'm constantly playing. To have a three-week gap there, it was nice to get back in the gym and do some running and probably freshen the body up physically, ready to go for a big summer," he added.

