Ignored India star Prithvi Shaw made headlines on Monday after he requested the Mumbai Cricket Association for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play for another team in domestic cricket. Shaw, who has been sidelined for a spot in the national team, suffered a big blow after he was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy side in the 2024-25 season. Acknowledging the 25-year old batter's request, the MCA granted him the NOC and also wished him the best for his future endevaours.

However, a new report from Times of India has emerged, stating that Shaw has received offers from 2-3 states but he is likely to join Maharashtra Cricket Team. Interestingly, if Shaw joins the Maharashtra team, then he will be playing under the captaincy of batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, who also captains five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is a popular face in the domestic circuit and is likely to play majority of the games as his place in the Indian team is not certain.

Earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed receiving Shaw's request and has given its approval to it.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) would like to inform that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had formally requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to represent another state as a professional player in the upcoming domestic season. After due consideration, the MCA has granted the NOC," the MCA stated.

In the letter that he has sent to the MCA, the 25-year-old said he was grateful for the time he spent in the Mumbai team, for which he made his debut in 2017, but desires to move on now.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the valuable opportunities and unwavering support extended to me during my time representing the association.

"It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be part of the MCA setup, and I am deeply grateful for the exposure and experience I have gained here," he wrote in the letter.