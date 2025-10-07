Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw came back to haunt his former team, Mumbai, during Day 1 of their three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje. The 25-year-old, who made the switch from Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the new season, stamped his authority on Tuesday with a well-crafted 100 not out off 140 balls. He and fellow opener Arshin Kulkarni shared a mammoth 305-run stand for the opening wicket on Day 1, coming off just 49.4 overs. While the out-of-favour India star, who last played for the national side during an ODI against Sri Lanka back in 2021, took his time to settle, he eventually brought up his century in 140 balls.

Kulkarni, on the other hand, went hammer and tongs on the opening day, smashing 186 off 140 deliveries, including 33 boundaries and four sixes.

Shaw, who made his First-Class debut for Mumbai in 2016-17 followed by his Test debut in 2018-19, had left his domestic side after the last season and joined Maharashtra, along with former Madhya Pradesh and Kerala spin-bowling all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has announced free entry for fans for this match.

Mumbai are expected to announce their squad for their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season opener after this practice match, either on October 10 or 11.

The 42-time Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group D, will face Jammu and Kashmir in their first match of the season in Srinagar's Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium from October 15-18.

The other teams in Group D are Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Pondicherry.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, are placed in Elite Group B along with last year's finalists Kerala, Saurashtra, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Goa.

Maharashtra will take on Kerala in their first match of the season at Thiruvananthapuram from October 15-18.

(With PTI Inputs)