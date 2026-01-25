Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming SA20 Final: Pretoria Capitals take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final of SA20 at Newlands in Cape Town. Sunrisers return to familiar territory while a rebuilt Capitals, coached by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, chase elusive glory in South Africa's premier T20 competition. The finalists were the best sides in the group stages, with Sunrisers finishing top of the standings and the Capitals in second place. But that's when the tables turned. Despite being beaten twice by the Sunrisers in the group stages, including an overwhelming 10-wicket defeat at home, the boys in sky blue from Pretoria stood up from the canvas to defeat the Orange Army in Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead.

When will the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match be played?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be played on Sunday, January 25.

Where will the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match be played?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

What time will the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match start?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will start at 7 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match?

The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 Final match will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)