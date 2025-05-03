The terror attack in India's Pahalgam has shook the entire nation and there is a possibility that the senior men's cricket team might not travel to Bangladesh for its upcoming white-ball series in August this year, claims a report. Notably, there has been a cross-border tension between India and Pakistan ever since the attack and Bangladesh too have joined the tussle. This happened as a retired Bangladesh army officer Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman courted controversy by suggesting the nation to occupy India's northeastern states if the latter attacks Pakistan.

"If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North-East India. In this regard, I think it is necessary to start a discussion on a joint-military system with China," Rahman said in a post on Facebook.

Now, a Times of India report has claimed that India might reconsider their upcoming tour to Bangladesh.

"The tour is part of the calendar but nothing is final yet. There is a bright possibility of India not touring Bangladesh for the ODIs and T20Is because of the current situation," the news organisation wrote quoting a source.

As per the schedule, India are set to play four games at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur and the remaining two in Chattogram during their white-ball away series against Bangladesh in August, the BCB announced last month.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20s in Bangladesh. This will also be India's first T20 bilateral series in Bangladesh and first exclusive white-ball tour since 2014. The first two ODIs and the last two T20s will be played in Mirpur while the third ODI and first T20 will be held in Chattogram.

India are set to arrive in Dhaka on August 13. They will play the first two ODIs on August 17 and 20, before heading to Chattogram to play the third ODI and first T20 on August 23 and 26. They will return to Dhaka to play the last two T20s on August 29 and 31. The tour will also help in preparation for the Asia Cup T20.

(With PTI Inputs)