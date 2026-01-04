Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's release from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has put the cricketing relations between the two countries in jeopardy. Mustafizur, who was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 9.20 crore in the auction last month, had no option but to accept his fate after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued the order. Former Bangladesh cricketer, Khaled Mahmud, however, was looking forward to supporting Kolkata in the upcoming season, all because of Mustafizur.

Mahmud admitted being sad at the saga that transpired. While the BCCI is yet to issue a formal statement, highlighting the issues that forced them to release Mustafizur, Mahmud feels the reasons were 'political' in nature.

"This is truly a sad incident," former Bangladesh cricketer Khaled Mahmud said, as quoted by Cricbuzz. "I don't know the exact reasons, though political factors were mentioned. It seems to be related to some forces or religion-based politics. But it's very sad, especially for Mustafizur, and for all of us, because we were looking forward to KKR, where Mustafizur would play, just like it was with Shakib (al Hasan)."

"When Shakib played, we all became KKR supporters; with Mustafizur playing, we were all KKR supporters too. It's truly disappointing for us, and we are very embarrassed about it," Mahmud added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is planning to ban IPL broadcasts in the country. The board is reportedly also looking to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking their games at the T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to Sri Lanka.

"This is insulting. It is insulting for Bangladesh cricket, not for Mustafizur. Mustafizur has played in the IPL for many years before, and there he has proven that he is one of the best bowlers in the world. In that context, calling him and then not calling him, or not taking him, is an insult to Bangladesh cricket," former cricketer Rajin Saleh said.

"But I have heard that there is a security issue, that they will not be able to provide security to Mustafizur. If they cannot provide security to him in the IPL, then the Bangladesh team is going to India to play the upcoming World Cup. If they cannot provide security to just one player, then how will they provide security to all our players, or what will they do? I definitely want that if there is actually no security in India, then the venue should be changed and moved to Sri Lanka," he added.