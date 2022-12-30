Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant's car crash on Friday morning has shaken the whole cricket world. Pant was driving his Mercedes car while travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand, when he met with an accident near Roorkee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed that the left-handed batter has sustained two cuts on forehead and a ligament tear in right knee and his currently admitted at the Max Hospital, Dehradun. Prayers and wishes have been pouring in from all quarters, since the news of the accident broke out.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted on the incident. "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17, " he tweeted.

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on the health condition of the 25-year-old cricketer. Pant has two cuts on forehead and a ligament tear in right knee but is currently stable, read a statement from the cricket body.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI statement read.

"Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the statement added.