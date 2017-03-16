PM Narendra Modi Sends Witty Reply to Ravi Shastri's Twitter Message

Ravi Shastri had congratulated PM Modi and Amit Shah for BJP's landslide win in UP elections.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for BJP's landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. The cricketer, now a commentator, wrote the congratulatory message in his inimitable style, using one of his favourite phrases 'like a tracer bullet'. While Shastri's message was funny, the reply from the Prime Minister, using cricketing cliches, left the twitterati in splits.

Shastri, whose official twitter handle is @RaviShastriOfc, congratulated the Prime Minister, by writing: "Congratulations @BJP4India on the landslide win in UP. The pair of PM @narendramodi & @AmitShah went past 300-mark like a #TracerBullet."

Congratulations @BJP4India on the landslide win in UP. The pair of PM @narendramodi & @AmitShah went past 300-mark like a #TracerBullet — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 16, 2017

PM Modi used Shastri's very own cricketing cliches to send the reply.

"Thank you. UP polls did not quite go down to the wire. But, at the end of the day democracy is indeed the real winner! :)"

Thank you. UP polls did not quite go down to the wire. But, at the end of the day democracy is indeed the real winner! :) https://t.co/suoTqZtXit — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2017

The analogy drawn by the Prime Minister was from Shastri's oft-repeated statement, "cricket is the real winner".

Modi's response quickly became a super hit on Twitter with over 3,500 retweets and more than 7,500 likes.

@narendramodi What a reply! You have lot of smart people in your team :) — rashminp (@rashminp) March 16, 2017

Shastri's 'tracer bullet' has been so popular that BCCI started a contest with all current India players trying to imitate their former Team Director taking the 'Tracer Bullet Challenge'.

