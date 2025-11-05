Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Cricket
Story ProgressBack to home

PM Narendra Modi's Meeting With Women's World Cup-Winning Indian Cricket Team LIVE Updates: The Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Harmampreet Kaur and Co. have already arrived at the PM's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Two days ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received a formal invitation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for the meeting. On Sunday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team defeated South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai to clinch their first-ever World Cup title. The Women in Blue put up a dominating show at Dr DY Patil Stadium to bag the unprecedented honour.

Here are the Live Updates of World Cup-winning Indian Women's cricket team's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -

Nov 05, 2025 17:02 (IST)
Share

PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the Indian women's cricket team after it won the World Cup in Navi Mumbai. In case you missed it, check out his heartfelt post for the winning side here -

Nov 05, 2025 16:54 (IST)
Share

PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -

Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the tournament just before the semi-final against Australia due to an ankle injury and a knee injury sustained in India's last league match against Bangladesh, is also present with the team - in a wheelchair.

Nov 05, 2025 16:51 (IST)
Share

India's first-ever Women's World Cup title

The honour bagged by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. is the first-ever Women's World Cup title that India won. The side has played a total of four finals. They lost the ODI World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017 to Australia and England, respectively, before losing the 2020 T20 World Cup final to Australia.

Nov 05, 2025 16:46 (IST)
Share

PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -

Visuals of World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team entering the PM's residence -

Nov 05, 2025 16:35 (IST)
Share

PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -

Check out the visuals when the team left its hotel, departing for PM's residence -

Nov 05, 2025 16:30 (IST)
Share

PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -

NDTV reporter Aishvarya Jain, who is covering it all live, has confirmed that the Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team has reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Nov 05, 2025 16:27 (IST)
Share

PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE: Team leaves for PM's residence

India's Women's World Cup-winning cricket team, which arrived in Delhi a day earlier, has now left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The players stepped out of their hotel rooms dressed in formals.

Nov 05, 2025 16:22 (IST)
Share

Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to this space. The Indian women's cricket team will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi today. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the meeting.

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Cricket India Women India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Shafali Verma
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and India Tour of Australia 2025. Check India vs Australia News, Women's World Cup Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.