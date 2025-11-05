PM Narendra Modi's Meeting With Women's World Cup-Winning Indian Cricket Team LIVE Updates: The Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Harmampreet Kaur and Co. have already arrived at the PM's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Two days ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received a formal invitation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for the meeting. On Sunday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team defeated South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai to clinch their first-ever World Cup title. The Women in Blue put up a dominating show at Dr DY Patil Stadium to bag the unprecedented honour.
Here are the Live Updates of World Cup-winning Indian Women's cricket team's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -
PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the Indian women's cricket team after it won the World Cup in Navi Mumbai. In case you missed it, check out his heartfelt post for the winning side here -
A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025
PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -
Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the tournament just before the semi-final against Australia due to an ankle injury and a knee injury sustained in India's last league match against Bangladesh, is also present with the team - in a wheelchair.
India's first-ever Women's World Cup title
The honour bagged by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. is the first-ever Women's World Cup title that India won. The side has played a total of four finals. They lost the ODI World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017 to Australia and England, respectively, before losing the 2020 T20 World Cup final to Australia.
PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -
Visuals of World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team entering the PM's residence -
#WATCH | Delhi: World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team reaches 7 LKM, the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025
Team India lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy on November 2. pic.twitter.com/U4KoP9TJJY
PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -
Check out the visuals when the team left its hotel, departing for PM's residence -
#WATCH | Delhi: World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team leaves from a hotel in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025
Team India lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy on November 2. pic.twitter.com/EplzZv1T3v
#WATCH | Delhi: World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team leaves from a hotel in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025
Team India lifted its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy on November 2. pic.twitter.com/jdmGuxm79s
PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE -
NDTV reporter Aishvarya Jain, who is covering it all live, has confirmed that the Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team has reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
PM Modi meeting with World Cup winners LIVE: Team leaves for PM's residence
India's Women's World Cup-winning cricket team, which arrived in Delhi a day earlier, has now left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The players stepped out of their hotel rooms dressed in formals.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. The Indian women's cricket team will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi today. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the meeting.