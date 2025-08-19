Former India batter Ambati Rayudu became the victim of a bizarre attack on live TV after ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen called him a 'joker' during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Ahead of the final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final, Rayudu and Pietersen had a bit of banter that saw the latter cross the line. Though Pietersen explained the 'joker' dig at Rayudu later on, the former India batter has now explained how much the controversy over the incident affected the Englishman.

Pietersen's 'joker' jibe came after Rayudu said that he was supporting both teams in the final. Rayudu was earlier wearing an orange waistcoat before changing to purple, a move that annoyed Pietersen.

"I have at least held firm. I wore it and I owned it. You are a joker, always a joker," Pietersen told Rayudu on air. "I am supporting both teams. I am supporting good cricket," Rayudu had responded to Pietersen's playful dig.

No way Kevin Pietersen called Ambati Rayudu a Joker on live TV.#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/LYigudOhig — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 27, 2024

"That day we had not picked teams. Chennai was hot, so I had two jackets. On air, he said whatever, but we could also tell him things because he played for RCB and did not do anything. I was maintaining professional decorum. He apologised later, also, for saying that on air. We were just having banter, but people took it in some way. But it affected him more and not me," Rayudu told Shubhankar Mishra during a podcast.

Rayudu is one of the most decorated players in IPL history, having won multiple titles while playing for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- two of the most successful franchises in the league.