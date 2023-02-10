Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has dropped a hint to his country's selectors that they revisit David Warner's place in the playing XI if he continues to fire blanks in Test cricket in the sub-continent. The 36-year-old opening stalwart came up with another underwhelming performance on the opening day of the first Test in Nagpur on Thursday with Mohammed Shami bowling him through the gate for one and leaving the visitors two down for just two runs. Warner's batting record in overseas Tests isn't flattering with the southpaw accumulating 2,994 runs at a modest average of 33.64. In India, it drops further to 22.88.

"I think he averages 24 in India, something like that, from about eight Test matches," Ponting told ICC Review.

"Nine Test matches -- well, eight-and-a-half, he's got another (innings) yet -- but that average would've dipped down again today (Thursday). He's one of the players that has come out and said that winning in India, as far as he's concerned, would be maybe even bigger than winning an Ashes series."

The legendary cricketer added that if Australia are really keen on winning the series, they should pick their best lineup, hinting that a call on Warner should be taken soon.

"So, if the selectors and the coach and the captain, if they are so hell-bent on winning this series and a couple of their batters for the first few games don't fire, then I think they have to have a look at picking who they think is their best line-up going forward," said Ponting.

He hinted that if someone like Travis Head, the "Player of the Series" during the 2021/22 Ashes and the joint second-highest run-getter during the recently-concluded three-Test series against South Africa, could be axed for the Nagpur Test, then Warner too can be benched.

"I think Head's been left out of this Test match because of his record in the subcontinent, plus the amount of left-handers that Australia have in their side. So you could probably say the same thing about David Warner.

"The other thing on the back of it, unfortunately for David, is that he also hasn't got a great record in England. The next Test series they play is very soon after this one finishes, obviously with an IPL in the middle. David knows in his own heart of hearts that he needs to score some runs in the first part of this series," added Ponting.

