Former Australia batter Phil Hughes' family offered their condolences following the tragic death of Ben Austin, who lost his life after being struck on the neck while training in the nets in Melbourne. The news was confirmed by the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club. Ben, 17, was reportedly training at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club while wearing a helmet without a neck guard. The teenager was hit by a delivery from a "Wanger", a hand-held device used for giving throwdowns to the batters.

Ben's tragic death reminded fans of Hughes, who died at the age of 25 just days after being hit near the ear by Sean Abbott's delivery while batting for South Australia against his former team, New South Wales, in a Sheffield Shield match.

The Hughes family's statement resonates the painful similarities to the tragic incident over a decade ago.

"We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Austin family for the loss of their adored son and brother, Ben. Our thoughts are with you, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club and the greater cricket community as we think of Ben and his love of cricket. We send our warmest sympathies as you navigate through this time, as we know all too well... and hope your cherished memories of Ben comfort you," the Hughes family said in the statement.

Ben's father Jace Austin spoke on the family's loss, "For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends. This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers - going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life," as quoted from Wisden.

Cricket Australia said on X, "Vale Ben Austin. Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night."

(With Agency Inputs)