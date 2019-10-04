 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Is "Someone You Don't Want To Mess With": KL Rahul

Updated: 04 October 2019 15:24 IST

KL Rahul called Jasprit Bumrah phenomenal and said that Bumrah bowls at such pace that you don't want to mess with him.

Jasprit Bumrah Is "Someone You Don
Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah, who is ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa, has received a lot praise from his India teammate KL Rahul. KL Rahul called Bumrah "phenomenal" and said that he is someone you don't want to mess with as Bumrah bowls at serious pace. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withdrew Bumrah from the three-match Test series and added Umesh Yadav as his replacement in the squad. Although Bumrah is out of action, his teammate from Indian team, KL Rahul was not short of words while praising the fast bowler.

"He (Bumrah) is a phenomenal talent and I've had the privilege and opportunity to play with him even before he had the opportunity to play for his country. He's someone you don't want to mess with because he bowls the ball at serious speeds and he's a competitor off the field even when we are playing against each other," KL Rahul said.

KL Rahul also said that both he and Bumrah know each other since junior level as they used to be teammates back then.

The right-handed batsman further added that even in the nets, Bumrah doesn't go easy on the batsmen.

"There's no mercy for the guys who play for the country -- he's always very competitive. The things that he's doing for the country right now is absolutely fantastic and I know he's only going to grow and get better," Rahul concluded.

Rahul was dropped from the Test squad following his poor show with the bat against the West Indies. The selectors included young Shubman Gill in the squad in his place.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul prasied Jasprit Bumrah by calling him phenomenal
  • Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing Test series vs South Africa
  • KL Rahul was dropped for his poor show with bat against the West Indies
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah To Seek Specialists
Jasprit Bumrah To Seek Specialists' Opinion On Stress Fracture In UK
Jasprit Bumrah Will Come Back Stronger From Injury: Ashish Nehra
Jasprit Bumrah Will Come Back Stronger From Injury: Ashish Nehra
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma In Focus As South Africa Face Board President
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma In Focus As South Africa Face Board President's XI In Warm-Up Match
India vs South Africa: Injured Jasprit Bumrah Aims At "Comeback That
India vs South Africa: Injured Jasprit Bumrah Aims At "Comeback That's Stronger Than Setback"
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Test Series vs South Africa, Umesh Yadav Named Replacement
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Test Series vs South Africa, Umesh Yadav Named Replacement
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.